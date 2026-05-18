Police officers raced to the scene of a reported incident of abuse at a coffee shop in Abergavenny Town Centre this lunchtime.
A police van was seen racing its way down Nevill Street before being parked on St John’s Street, from where police officers continued their pursuit on foot.
Officers were later seen entering a coffee shop in the Town Centre and concerned members of the public gathered on High Street. They had left the scene by 12.30pm.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed there had been reports of a man being abusive towards people inside the premises, but they had left when officers arrived.
“This was a report we’d had from someone concerned that a man was shouting at another person in the Takes Two coffee shop in the centre of Abergavenny,” they said.
“Officers did attend, the man had already left and no offences were identified.”
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