Police Race Action Plan launched

Gwent Police have issued their full support to a new Police Race Action Plan which sets out changes across policing to improve outcomes for Black people who work within or interact with policing.

The Police Race Action Plan was developed jointly by the College of Policing and the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), working in collaboration with Black communities and partners.

The plan aims to address the significantly lower levels of trust and confidence among some Black people and the race disparities within policing.

This will be achieved by introducing mandatory training for all police officers and staff about racism, anti-racism and its connection to policing, as well as better enabling Black people to have their voices heard, by asking for input from local communities and Black police officers and staff. Gwent Police welcomes the plan and is fully committed to implementing it locally.

Chief Constable Pam Kelly, who is the national lead for culture and workforce of the Race Action Plan said: