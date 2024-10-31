Police are carrying out enquiries following reports that eggs were thrown at vehicles at an Abergavenny supermarket.
Gwent Police received multiple reports that “a group of young people” had thrown eggs at cars at Morrisons on Monday, October 28.
The incident occurred at around 6pm.
Officers attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We would encourage all victims of a reckless act like this to pull over as soon as it is safe and report it to us immediately by dialling 999.”