Gwent Police have set an appeal following a string of Monmouthshire burglaries. According to reports, six buildings, including barns, sheds and stables have been broken into in the Raglan and Monmouth areas.
These burglaries reportedly happened on Sunday March, 26 and Monday March, 27.
Items that were stolen included: power tools (including a chainsaw, a strimmer, a metal detector and a brush cutter), tractor batteries, chickens and chicken feed.
Police are reminding residents across all parts of the force area to report any suspicious activity to the police.
Inspector Carl Morgan said:“We are not ruling out the possibility that these burglaries are all linked.
“Investigations are ongoing and we would urge people to call us should they see any suspicious activity as soon after the event as possible.
“We are asking people to be vigilant and secure their property best they can and invest in CCTV and alarms if possible.”
We're appealing for any witnesses or any individuals who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage or information relating to these incidents to contact Gwent Police on 101.
You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.