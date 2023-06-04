Gwent Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a man from the Monmouthshire area.
Keith Richards, 78, was last seen at his home address in Llanfoist on the morning of Sunday 4 June and officers are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as being 6ft 2” with balding grey hair and is believed to be wearing black trousers and a white/beige checked shirt.
Anyone with any information on his location s is asked to call the Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300182838.