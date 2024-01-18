Gwent Police have launched an appeal to find a missing Hereford woman, last seen in the Abergavenny area.
According to Gwent Police's social media, Philomena Williams, 61, was last seen on Monday, January 15 near Brecon Road, Abergavenny.
She is described as around 5 ft 5” tall with long blonde hair.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "Philomena was last seen wearing a blue knitted jumper, trousers, and pink fluffy socks. She was believed to be carrying a shopping bag."
She has links to the Abergavenny, Forest Coal Pit, Brecon Beacons and Hereford areas.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting 2400019406.