Police appeal for public help to identify suspect in burglary case

Dyfed Powys Police is investigating two burglaries which occurred in the Cwmdu area of Crickhowell on Friday, July 8 and Saturday July 9 2022.

A number of items were stolen from the premises, including jewellery, watches, cash, a laptop, an iphone and an IPAD

Officers have carried out all possible lines of enquiry, and are now appealing for help from the public.

They would like to identify the person in the CCTV image, who may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone who knows who the person is, or if you believe you are pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

This can also be done either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected]police.uk or phoning 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.