Gwent Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a man from Abergavenny.
Stephen Hopkins, 52, was last seen leaving an address in Abergavenny at around 2pm on Friday June 1 and officers are concerned for his welfare.
According to officers, he was last seen wearing a grey coat, grey tracksuit bottoms tucked into purple socks and white and orange trainers. He was also carrying a green rucksack.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300180851.
Stephen is also urged to get in touch with police to confirm that he is safe and well.