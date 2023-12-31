Gwent Police are appealing for help to find Abergavenny man Gavin Povey, 55, who was last seen at around 10.30am on Saturday 30 December. Officers say they are concerned for his welfare.
" We’re appealing for information to find Gavin Povey who has been reported as missing," said a police spokesman.
" Gavin, 55, was last seen outside Lloyds Bank in Abergavenny town centre at around 10.30am on Saturday 30 December and officers are concerned for his welfare".
Gavin is described as being approximately 5ft 10” tall with short grey/white hair and a goatee.
He has an Australian accent and is believed to be wearing a black leather jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.
It is also believed that Gavin is driving a black Citroen Crosser and may have travelled to the London area.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300441902.
If you see Gavin, please do not approach him, instead call 101 or DM police with any details.
Gavin is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police.