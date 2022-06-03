Police appeal after woman cyclist’s death

POLICE have launched an appeal for witnesses after the death of a woman cyclist in a collision with a van on the A40 near Raglan on Thursday evening (June 2).

Officers say a 46-year-old Abergavenny man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

The dead woman is reported as being in her 30s and her next of kin have been informed.T

he A40 was closed between the Hardwick gyratory and the roundabout at Raglan in both directions until 5am on Friday.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said on Thursday night: “We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision on the A40 near Raglan at around 7.20pm on Thursday 2 June

.“Officers attended and the collision involved a bicycle and a van – a white Vauxhall Movano.

“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended and confirmed that the cyclist, a woman in her 30s, had died at the scene

.“Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

“A 46-year-old man from the Abergavenny area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody.

“The A40 is currently closed between the Hardwick gyratory and the roundabout at Raglan in both directions

.“Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact us.

“We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A40 between 7pm and 7.30pm and between Abergavenny and Raglan to contact us