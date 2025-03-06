People in Abergavenny feel reassured by a greater police presence. That’s according to Gwent’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Jane Mudd.
“It was a pleasure to meet with residents in Abergavenny and spend some time listening to their views and concerns.”
The Commissioner visited the market to talk to traders and shoppers about any issues in their community. She also spoke with volunteers from Keep Abergavenny Tidy.
“It was also really positive to hear that they feel reassured by Gwent Police’s new base in Abergavenny which we formally opened at the end of last year.”
“The facility, combined with the service desk at Abergavenny Town Hall, provides... an accessible location for residents to access face to face services, and a modern operational base for officers and staff.”