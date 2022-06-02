Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Wales

Follow live coverage of celebrations across Wales to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Thursday 2nd June 2022 9:32 am
Share
.
Queen Elizabeth II, 96, who came to the throne 70 years ago, is Britain's longest ever reigning monarch (. )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Celebrations are under way to mark this unprecedented event in British history.

Is something happening near you in Powys? Contact us via email using [email protected], or send them directly to Ariane using [email protected] or Luke using [email protected]

For Pembrokeshire events, email them to Paul (Tenby / Narberth & Whitland area) OR Patrick (Pembroke area).

   

More About:

Powys
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0