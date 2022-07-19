Plans to create new council tax bands put forward by Welsh government ministers

MINISTERS are considering creating new council tax bands to ‘rebalance the burden’ faced by households in Wales.

Reforms to the way council tax rates are set have been put forward by the Welsh Government as part of its cooperation agreement with Plaid Cymru.

Proposals include a revaluation of around 1.5 million homes in Wales to ensure people are paying the right level of tax.

Homes in the highest tax band can be worth more than nine times the value of homes in the bottom band, yet only pay three and a half times more council tax.

The Welsh Government says: “The vision launched today is for a future system which rebalances the tax burden on households, funds services that benefit everyone, and has regular updates to keep the tax fair.”

An re-evaluation of homes would enable different bands to be created with new tax rates chosen for each band, creating a fairer tax, the Welsh Government says.

The last revaluation in Wales was in 2003.

While the value of homes has increased significantly since then, the system would remain a relative one, so increasing property values would not necessarily lead to increasing council tax.

An initial consultation on the reforms has opened today and is open for 12 weeks.

Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said: “Council tax pays for essential local services we all rely on, but the way it is currently charged has a disproportionate impact on less affluent people.

“These reforms will bring the council tax system up to date while making it fairer, meaning council tax is less of a worry for people with tighter household budgets. The reforms are not intended to raise more revenue from council taxpayers overall as, while some people could pay more, many others would pay less, and we will consider the need for transitional arrangements for any changes.

“We recognise this is a significant exercise and that we have a great deal of work to do before any changes can be introduced. These proposals are at an early stage so I encourage people to have their say through the consultation.”

Council tax reform is a commitment in the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

Plaid Cymru Designated Member Cefin Campbell said: “Council tax is one of the most outdated and regressive forms of taxation which places a heavier burden on some of our lower income households, and disproportionately impacts poorer areas of Wales. It is time to make it fairer and the proposals we have jointly agreed offer a chance to do just that.

“These proposals are the first step in changing the council tax system which could make a real difference, by making the system fairer and more progressive while still supporting the services delivered by local authorities.”

WLGA Leader, Cllr Andrew Morgan said: “Council tax is an important source of funding for all our local services from schools and care services, through to waste collection and transport.

“While it accounts for around 20 per cent of everything councils spend, it is nevertheless significant, and it is vital that this local tax is kept up to date and fair. A tax that is based on property values that are nearly 20 years out of date cannot be fair and that must be addressed. The system must be made fair across the range of household incomes.

“Any proposal will have to be carefully considered given the quirks of the local housing market, and we will work with ministers to ensure that we can deliver this important reform.”

However the Welsh Liberal Democrats have said the proposals don’t go far enough.

Commenting Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “We currently have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make real changes to council tax in Wales.

“Despite both Plaid Cymru and Labour previously pledging to work towards a land value tax to replace the outdated council tax system, these proposals don’t seem to bring us any closer to the systemic changes needed.

“Reforms must go beyond a simple revaluation and the changing of tax bands.