Muller Property Group has submitted an outline planning application to Monmouthshire County Borough Council for the creation of a care home in Abergavenny.
The proposed development will see the demolition of an existing dwelling at 54 Pen-y-Pound Road in Abergavenny to make way for a newly constructed care home.
Muller’s proposals are for the creation of a state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility constructed to meet or exceed current care standards.
The building would feature 60 ensuite/wetroom bathrooms, plus a range of communal facilities including a cinema, hair and nail salon and café/bistro. Communal day spaces will facilitate sociable activities that encourage mental and physical stimulation. The illustrative layout also includes a spacious, secure garden for residents which will be designed to be dementia friendly.
Muller worked alongside Health and Social Care experts, Carterwood, in assessing the need for care home beds in Abergavenny before progressing with the planning application.
The research revealed there is an undersupply of 139 beds within a five-mile catchment of the proposed site. 3.9 per cent of the local population is aged over 85, 1.3 per cent higher than the UK average.
“There is an unprecedented demand for suitable care home accommodation in Abergavenny and we are delighted to have submitted this application in support of the elderly community here,” commented Colin Muller, chief executive of Muller Property Group. “The efficient redevelopment of this brownfield site will deliver new residential opportunities for those in later life while also potentially freeing up existing property stock for the wider community.
“Further, it will result in the creation of new jobs, both in the short-term during construction but also in the longer term for health care professionals, cleaners, maintenance teams and auxiliary services such as hairdressers and catering.
“This is our first care home application for Abergavenny and we are very much looking forward to demonstrating the value Muller can deliver to local communities.”
The new care home will be a T-shaped, two and a half storey property designed not to impact on surrounding residential homes. The development has been thoughtfully designed so that residents can enjoy a peaceful and secluded environment, nestled behind existing greenery.
The site is located to the west of Pen-y-Pound Road within the Cantref Ward and is situated around 700m walking distance north of Abergavenny town centre. Future residents and their visitors would enjoy excellent public transport links within easy reach.