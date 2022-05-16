Photos from last week’s ‘Picture This’ photography challenge
By Lauren Meredith | Reporter |
[email protected]
Monday 16th May 2022 4:00 pm
Last week’s ‘Picture This’ challenge was a view from a window.
Jo Waters started it off with her photo from her bedroom window.
Later on in the week, Will Kearse also posted two photos taken with a Canon 5D MkIV. The post was captioned “Found these two from a while back - View from a window”
Stephen Williams posted a photo through a window at Solva Beach with the caption “Silva beach featuring the wife”
If you want to participate in this week’s photography challenge, join our Picture This: Abergavenny Chronicle photography club page on Facebook.
Everyone is welcome to give it a go.
If you have a theme you would like to see as a ‘Picture this’ challenge, send a message to the Abergavenny Chronicle Facebook page.
