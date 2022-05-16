Photos from last week’s ‘Picture This’ photography challenge

Last week’s ‘Picture This’ challenge was a view from a window.

Jo Waters started it off with her photo from her bedroom window.

Later on in the week, Will Kearse also posted two photos taken with a Canon 5D MkIV. The post was captioned “Found these two from a while back - View from a window”

Stephen Williams posted a photo through a window at Solva Beach with the caption “Silva beach featuring the wife”

If you want to participate in this week’s photography challenge, join our Picture This: Abergavenny Chronicle photography club page on Facebook.

Everyone is welcome to give it a go.