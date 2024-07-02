Parts of Chapel Road and Linden Avenue are set to be closed until October as Wales and West Utilities start work to upgrade part of the gas network in the area.
Monmouthshire County Council has agreed that phased road closures will be in place over the coming four months as parts of the gas pipeline are replaced.
“The gas emergency and pipeline service will start the work on July 15 and, barring any engineering difficulties, will finish during October. The work is essential to keep the gas flowing safely and reliably to local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come,” said a Wales and the West Utilities spokesman.
Justin Hinder of Wales and West Utilities is managing this gas pipe upgrade work and he said: “We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Abergavenny. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”
“Our Customer Service Team is ready to take your call if you have any questions about our work. You can contact them on freephone 0800 912 2999.”