AN Abergavenny woman has launched a petition calling for the introduction of direct public transportation from the town to the Grange Hospital.
The hospital, located approximately 28 minutes away by car, currently has no direct bus service from Abergavenny, making it difficult for patients, visitors, and staff without private transport to travel easily.
The petition, launched on September 18, was inspired by her personal experience of having to regularly drive to the Grange to visit a close family member.
"During those trips, I felt anxious and upset," she explained. "I believe it would be safer and more environmentally friendly to take the bus, but there is no direct route available."
A direct bus service would offer significant benefits to the Abergavenny community, especially for those people needing to visit family in the hospital, who are unable to drive. Not only would those visitors supporting their loved ones benefit, it could ease the parking congestion at the hospital who do drive there. Additionally, hospital staff who live in Abergavenny or nearby areas would find the service useful.
"When the Grange was built and the Emergency Departments at Nevill Hall Hospital and the Royal Gwent Hospital closed, we were surprised that no direct bus service was provided," she added.
The resident, who has asked not to be named, says her positive experience with the hospital staff has inspired her to advocate for a service that could also reduce pollution, stress, and traffic, suggesting an electric bus as a sustainable option.
"By joining the dots and introducing this service, we can cut our collective carbon footprint and make life easier for everyone," she urged.
The petition has already gathered 184 signatures and is now open for more support, via the following link: https://petitions.senedd.wales/petitions/246348. To be reviewed by the Petitions Committee, it requires 250 signatures; and for the issue to be considered for debate in the Senedd, the petition will need to reach 10,000 signatures.
The woman behind the petition encourages residents to show support, and spark a change to benefit both the hospital and the Abergavenny community.