Yesterday (April, 17), it was formally announced that the Brecon Beacons National Park is officially being renamed as Bannau Brycheiniog National Park - or informally as “the Bannau”.
This change was imposed following a number of reasons. Firstly, it was argued that the symbol of a carbon-emitting beacon does not fit with the ethos of the Park.
Secondly, the Central Beacons mountain range covers a far smaller proportion of the Park’s geography than the historic kingdom of Brycheiniog.
Lastly, the National Park is committed to promoting the Welsh language. Lastly, there is no evidence that burning beacons ever existed on the Park’s summits.
Despite this, the name-change has sparked controversy from people across the country as many raise the question - is there any need?
Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox MS has brought forward his own doubts over the decision, commenting: "The iconic Brecon Beacons possesses an incredibly strong brand that successfully attracts visitors from all four corners of the globe.
“And, like any other popular vicinity, efforts should be directed at introducing measures to attract an even greater number of people. However, I fear that the proposed rebranding exercise will have an adverse effect, causing confusion rather than strengthen this prestigious area. I certainly doubt that the rebranding plan is a top priority for locals.”
