Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities, Cllr. Catherine Fookes said: “The Period Dignity work that we are doing, funded by Welsh Government, is an important step forward in removing the stigma associated with periods. We hope that by working together we can support young people and people of all ages with information and events such as this. It is fitting that this should take place on International Women’s Day and I encourage anyone who might find it helpful to go along at any time between noon and 6pm.