This morning in Abergavenny, the area will experience scattered showers with a temperature of 9°C.
The afternoon will see a change, becoming cloudy with sunny spells, and the temperature will remain steady at 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny conditions, slightly cooler with a temperature of 8°C.
By the afternoon, expect scattered showers again, with the temperature rising slightly to 9°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be a mix of sun and scattered showers, with temperatures ranging from 8°C to 9°C.
In the next few days, Abergavenny will see a general trend of scattered showers and partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will hover around 10°C, peaking at 11°C.
