This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with scattered showers nearby.
The morning temperature starts at 19°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 19°C.
The day will continue to see scattered showers nearby.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, providing a noticeable change from today's scattered showers.
The morning will be cooler with a temperature of 16°C.
In the afternoon, the sunny conditions will persist, and the temperature will remain at 16°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a sunny day with a maximum temperature of 16°C.
Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days will include scattered showers nearby with temperatures ranging from 8°C to a maximum of 13°C.
The weather will fluctuate, featuring partly cloudy skies and occasional light rain showers, before clearing up towards the end of the period.
