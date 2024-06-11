This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 10°C.
There will be no chance of rain, so it will be a dry start to the day.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.
Again, there will be no rain, making it a dry day overall.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the weather will be similar to today.
The temperature will be slightly warmer at 11°C and it will remain dry.
In the afternoon, the temperature will continue to rise, reaching a maximum of 13°C.
There will still be no chance of rain, so it will be another dry day.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will range between 10°C and 12°C.
There will be some scattered showers, but the majority of the time it will remain dry.
The overall temperature for the week will be around 12°C.
This article was automatically generated