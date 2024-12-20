This morning in Abergavenny, expect moderate rain with a morning temperature of 9°C.
In the afternoon, the moderate rain will continue with the maximum temperature remaining around 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to cloudy with sunny spells and a slight increase in temperature to 12°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain cloudy with sunny spells, maintaining the temperature at 12°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today, with temperatures ranging from 12°C to 12°C.
In the next few days, the general trend indicates a shift towards cooler conditions and scattered showers.
Temperatures will fluctuate, starting from a low of 5°C and reaching highs up to 12°C.
This article was automatically generated