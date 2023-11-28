This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 5°C.
There's no chance of rain, so it will be dry.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 5°C.
Again, there will be no precipitation.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop slightly to 3°C.
Like today, there will be no rain.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will hold steady at 3°C.
There will be no change in the dry conditions.
Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days shows no significant changes in temperature or precipitation.
The temperature will remain constant at 0°C.
It's going to be a cool and dry period in Abergavenny.
