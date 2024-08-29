This morning in Abergavenny, expect moderate rain with a morning temperature of 18°C.
In the afternoon, the moderate rain will continue, with the temperature holding steady at 18°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny conditions, a pleasant change from today's rain.
The temperature will rise slightly to 20°C.
By the afternoon, the sunny weather will persist, and the temperature will peak at 21°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a sunny day with a maximum temperature of 21°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend indicates a mix of conditions.
Temperatures will range from a minimum of 10°C to a maximum of 21°C.
Expect a variety of weather, including clear skies, cloudy spells, and occasional moderate rain.
This article was automatically generated