This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions will be cool with scattered showers nearby, and the temperature will start at 19°C.
In the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 19°C, with scattered showers continuing.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, marking a noticeable change from today's scattered showers.
The afternoon will see a slight increase in cloud cover, but conditions will remain largely sunny with a temperature of 21°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend towards warmer and sunnier weather.
The temperature will gradually rise, reaching a maximum of 26°C.
This period will see a mix of sunny and partly cloudy skies, providing a pleasant backdrop for the coming days.
