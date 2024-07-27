A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area reveals a dynamic and changing forecast throughout the day. Early in the morning, residents can expect sunny skies with temperatures starting at a cool 14°C at 6:00 AM, gradually warming up. By 8:00 AM, the area will begin to see some partly cloudy conditions, indicating a slight shift in the weather pattern. This will not last long, as the sun will assert itself by 10:00 AM, pushing temperatures to a pleasant 21°C, and reaching a high of 24°C in the early afternoon. Wind speed remains gentle throughout the day, offering a light breeze that, coupled with low humidity levels, will make for a comfortable and enjoyable weather experience. As the day progresses, the conditions maintain the sunny disposition with almost clear skies, and the temperatures peak at 24°C, providing a warm but not overbearing climate. The wind speed, humidity, and cloud coverage, remain consistent, ensuring that the day remains pleasant without any significant weather disturbances. Transitioning into the evening, the weather takes a slight turn as the area experiences patchy rain nearby around 16:00, though the temperature remains warm at 25°C. This rainy spell is interspersed with periods of light rain showers, continuing into the early evening. By 19:00, a surprising turn back to sunny weather offers a respite from the rain, with a cooler temperature of 22°C. The late evening forecasts patchy rain nearby again, signaling an end to the brief sunny interlude. However, the day concludes on a calm note with the temperature gently decreasing to 19°C by 21:00, under partly cloudy skies. This gradual cool down brings a soothing end to a day characterized by varied weather conditions. In summary, the Abergavennny area will see a day of predominantly sunny weather, interspersed with moments of patchy rain in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warm but comfortable, making it an ideal day for both indoor and outdoor activities, despite the brief rainy intervals.