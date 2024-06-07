This morning in Abergavenny, we're looking at a cool start to the day with a temperature of 13°C.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
The sky will be clear, providing a sunny start to the day.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 14°C.
Again, there's no need to worry about any rain.
The sky will remain clear, making for a pleasant afternoon.
Let's look at the forecast for tomorrow morning.
It will be similar to today with a cool temperature of 13°C.
There will be no rain, so it will be another dry start to the day.
The sky will be clear, just like today.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 14°C.
There's no rain forecasted, so it will be another dry day.
The sky will be clear, providing a sunny end to the day.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will fluctuate between 8°C and 10°C.
There's a chance of scattered showers, so you might want to keep your umbrella handy.
The sky will be mostly clear, with sunny spells throughout the week.
