This morning in Abergavenny, we can expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 11°C.
There is no chance of rain, so it's going to be a dry morning.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 12°C.
Again, there's no chance of rain so it will remain dry throughout the day.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today with temperatures around 11°C.
However, there will be scattered showers, so don't forget your umbrella.
By the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 10°C.
The rain will continue, becoming more persistent, so it's going to be a wet end to the day.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we can expect temperatures to remain fairly consistent, ranging between 11°C and 12°C.
There will be some rain, but it won't be a complete washout.
So, overall, it's a mixed bag of conditions for Abergavenny over the next few days.
This article was automatically generated