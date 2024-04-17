This morning in Abergavenny, we're seeing a cool start to the day with temperatures around 6°C.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will slightly increase to 7°C.
Again, no rain is expected, so it will be a dry day overall.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, conditions will be similar to today with temperatures around 6°C.
There are no signs of rain, so it will be another dry start to the day.
In the afternoon, we can expect a slight rise in temperature to 9°C.
The rest of the week will see consistent temperatures of around 10°C.
Overall, the weather in Abergavenny for the next few days will be fairly stable with no major changes expected.
