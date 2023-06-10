PART of the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road will be closed this weekend.
The road will be closed in both directions between the Glanbaiden Roundabout and the Brynmawr Roundabout from 6am this morning (Saturday, June 10) to 6pm tomorrow (Sunday, June 11).
The closures are in place so maintenance and repair can be carried out at the Jack Williams Bridge barrier. The bridge will be be open with traffic lights in place.
The same section of the road will be closed on the following weekends: June 24 and 25, July 8 and 9 and July 22 and 23.
The eastbound carriageway of the rod between Brynmawr and Hardwick will also be closed between 8pm on Monday, June 12, until 6am the following morning, while the westbound carriageway will be closed between Hardwick and Glanbaiden between 8pm Tuesday, June 13, until 6am the following morning
These dates are subject to change based on factors such as the weather.