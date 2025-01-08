This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool and cloudy with sunny spells.

The temperature will be around 2°C.

In the afternoon, moderate snow will begin, and the temperature will remain around 2°C.

Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, making it slightly warmer than today.

The morning temperature will rise to about 4°C.

By the afternoon, it will remain sunny with the temperature holding steady at 4°C.

Overall, tomorrow will be a sunny day with temperatures ranging from 4°C to 4°C.

Looking ahead to the next few days, expect heavy snow with temperatures around 1°C.

Following that, foggy conditions will set in, with temperatures slightly increasing to 1°C.

Finally, the fog will continue, with temperatures reaching up to 2°C.

The general trend indicates a gradual increase in temperature from heavy snow through to persistent foggy conditions.

