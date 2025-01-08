This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool and cloudy with sunny spells.
The temperature will be around 2°C.
In the afternoon, moderate snow will begin, and the temperature will remain around 2°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, making it slightly warmer than today.
The morning temperature will rise to about 4°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain sunny with the temperature holding steady at 4°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a sunny day with temperatures ranging from 4°C to 4°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, expect heavy snow with temperatures around 1°C.
Following that, foggy conditions will set in, with temperatures slightly increasing to 1°C.
Finally, the fog will continue, with temperatures reaching up to 2°C.
The general trend indicates a gradual increase in temperature from heavy snow through to persistent foggy conditions.
This article was automatically generated