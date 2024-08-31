This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cloudy with sunny spells and a morning temperature of 17°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain cloudy with sunny spells, and the maximum temperature will reach 19°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to scattered showers with a morning temperature of 19°C, indicating a slightly warmer start compared to today.
By the afternoon, it will become cloudy, and the temperature will slightly increase to 20°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will involve scattered showers in the morning, turning cloudy by the afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 19°C to 20°C.
In the next few days, the general trend will show a mix of moderate rain and scattered showers, with temperatures consistently around 19°C.
This pattern suggests a continuation of unsettled weather, with ample cloud cover and occasional rain.
This article was automatically generated