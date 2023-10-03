This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures around 15°C.
Cloud cover will decrease as we progress into the afternoon, providing some sunny spells, with temperatures holding at a steady 15°C.
Scattered showers might be possible, so be sure to have an umbrella on hand just in case.
Moving onto tomorrow morning, anticipate the possibility of scattered showers when you step out the door, with temperatures around the 16°C mark.
By the afternoon, you can look forward to a reprieve from the rain, as the cloud cover decreases and allows for some sun, with temperatures remaining at 16°C.
Coming to the general trend for the next few days, we are looking at a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions with scattered showers being a possible interruption.
Temperatures will fluctuate between lows of 13°C and highs of 21°C.
Do remember to always carry a jacket or umbrella with you, just to be on the safe side.
And most importantly, enjoy the beautiful autumn weather, regardless of rain or shine!
Remember: there's no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.
This article was automatically generated