Humanities and Social Sciences students have also excelled; three outstanding students have offers for Modern and Medieval Languages (MML) at Cambridge, one for Asian and Middle Eastern Languages, and one for German and Classics. Isabelle Celie-Bone, Head of Languages said, "The languages department is extremely proud of our students’ achievements in securing five Oxbridge offers and delighted that the wonderful long established work of the department, expertly supported by native foreign language assistants, is gaining the recognition and rewards our dedicated students thoroughly deserve."