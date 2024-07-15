### A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area As the residents of Abergavenny step into a new day, they are greeted with an oscillating pattern of weather conditions, promising a mix of sun, clouds, and rain showers. Here's an overview of what the day holds weather-wise. In the early hours, the warmth of the sun breaks through as the day starts sunny at 6:00 AM with a comfortable 13°C, and the feels-like temperature slightly higher at 14°C. The wind maintains a gentle pace at 2.7 mph, keeping the humidity in check at 89%. As the morning progresses, the sun continues to cast its light, with temperatures gently climbing to 17°C by 8:00 AM, offering a perfect blend of warmth and light breeze for an early morning walk. However, as we move towards the midday, the skies begin to tell a different story. By 10:00 AM, patchy rain nearby starts to mark its presence, although the temperature huddles at a cozy 19°C, making for a slightly dampened, yet warm outdoor experience. The wind speed picks up slightly, indicating the changing mood of the day. The narrative of patchy rain nearby remains consistent into the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 20°C around noon, offering a humid yet bearable outdoor environment for those braving the intermittent showers. The wind speed, staying steady, suggests a constant flow of the day's pattern, with cloud coverage making a significant presence. As we venture into the evening, the weather takes a mild turn, cooling down to 17°C by 8:00 PM, as the day's earlier rain showers begin to dissipate, leaving behind partly cloudy skies that pave the way for a tranquil dusk. Summing up, Abergavenny is set to experience a dynamic weather day, starting with clear, sunny skies, transitioning into patchy rain across the afternoon, and concluding with a calm, partly cloudy evening. For those planning their day out, it's wise to carry an umbrella along with sunglasses to stay prepared for the day's mixed offerings.