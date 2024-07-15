This morning in Abergavenny, the skies are overcast with a morning temperature of 17°C.
By the afternoon, expect light rain showers and a slight drop in temperature to 15°C.
Tomorrow morning will be slightly warmer with scattered showers nearby and a morning temperature of 18°C.
The afternoon will continue with scattered showers and a small increase in temperature to 19°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be slightly warmer with scattered showers throughout the day, ranging from 18°C to 19°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a gradual increase in temperature with scattered showers nearby.
Temperatures will range from 20°C to a warmer 22°C, indicating a slight warming trend despite the continued presence of scattered showers.
This article was automatically generated