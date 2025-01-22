This morning in Abergavenny, the sky will be overcast with a temperature of 5°C.

In the afternoon, it will remain cool with cloudy skies and a slight increase in temperature to 6°C.

Tomorrow morning, expect light rain and a cooler feel with the temperature at 7°C.

The afternoon will see scattered showers nearby, maintaining the temperature at 7°C.

Overall, the day will be cooler compared to today, with a minimum temperature of 7°C and a maximum of 7°C.

Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience heavy rain, with temperatures peaking at 11°C.

The general trend includes cooler temperatures and increased rainfall, with a minimum temperature of 3°C and a maximum of 11°C.

This article was automatically generated