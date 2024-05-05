This morning in Abergavenny, we are expecting a warm start to the day with temperatures around 10°C.
There will be no chance of rain and the skies will be clear and sunny.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 11°C.
However, we can expect some scattered showers with a total precipitation of 2mm.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today with a temperature of 11°C.
The skies will be cloudy with sunny spells.
In the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 14°C.
Scattered showers are expected with a total precipitation of 4mm.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at around 12°C.
There will be a general trend of scattered showers throughout the week.
This article was automatically generated