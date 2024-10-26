This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is overcast with a cool temperature of 10°C.
Moderate rain will be nearby in the afternoon, maintaining the temperature at 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will be cooler and cloudy, shifting from today's overcast morning.
The afternoon will bring overcast skies with a slight decrease in temperature to 13°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and cloudier compared to today, with a temperature range from 14°C in the morning to 13°C in the afternoon.
Over the next few days, the general weather trend will show a mix of mist and patchy rain nearby, with temperatures ranging from 12°C to 15°C.
Following this, sunny weather will prevail, with temperatures increasing to a maximum of 17°C.
This article was automatically generated