This morning in Abergavenny, there will be scattered showers.
The temperature will be 12°C.
Moving into the afternoon, expect it to be overcast with a high of 13°C.
As for tomorrow morning, similar conditions are forecasted with scattered showers; however, the temperature will be slightly warmer at 17°C.
By the afternoon, there will be light rain showers with a consistent temperature of 17°C.
Overall, the temperature will range from 17°C to 17°C throughout the day.
Looking ahead to the next few days, patchy rain is on the horizon with a consistent temperature of 11°C.
Moving forward, we can anticipate a mix of sun and clouds, but also potential scattered showers, with temperatures peaking at 10°C.
By the end of the period, overcast conditions will dominate, and the temperature will slightly decrease to a high of 9°C.
This article was automatically generated