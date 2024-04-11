A DOG sanctuary owner has been summoned to court to answer 15 alleged offences after 82 animals were seized and 11 destroyed following a raid on the Monmouthshire premises.
Lost Souls Sanctuary in Rogiet near Caldicot was served with a warrant last August by animal welfare officers.
Supporters of the sanctuary have since staged protests about the Animal Licensing Wales raid, which was undertaken with Monmouthshire Council, at county hall in Usk and the Senedd in Cardiff, and launched a fundraising campaign.
Lost Souls owner Annie Lewis of Upper Minnets, Caldicot, has now confirmed online that she has recieved a summons to court from Monmouthshire Council and aims to "answer" all the allegations.
She is due to appear before Gwent magistrates on Thursday, April 25, to face 14 counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and one of not taking reasonable steps to ensure the needs of 82 dogs living under her care.
The Lost Souls charity has been operated onsite for over a decade by Annie Lewis, "a qualified behaviourist who cares for traumatised and neglected dogs".
Confirming the raid on Tuesday, August 15, last year, a council spokesperson said: “A warrant was authorised by the courts under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 following alleged neglect of a number of dogs.”
The council later confirmed that 11 dogs had been destroyed, and a meeting in January acknowledged the raid had “caused concern in Monmouthshire and beyond”, following hundreds of posts supporting the sanctuary.
Two more dogs have reportedly been put down since then.
Deputy Council Leader Cllr Paul Griffiths told councillors at the time: “The issue has led to wide concern within the county and indeed beyond.
"I want to share as much information as I can, however council will recognise an ongoing criminal investigation puts limits on the information I can share.”
Of the 71 dogs, taken into the council’s care following an order obtained at the magistrates’ court in October, the animal welfare team had been working with rescue organisations to assess their suitability and rehome them, he said..
“The process has been slowed down by the recent ban on the XL Bully breed. Out of the 71 seized 40 have already been sucessfully rehomed,” he added.