This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 6°C.
In the afternoon, conditions will remain overcast with the temperature holding steady at 6°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to scattered showers nearby, bringing a slight increase in temperature to 7°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain overcast with the temperature maintaining at 7°C.
Overall, tomorrow will see a cool day with scattered showers in the morning and cloudy skies throughout, with temperatures ranging from 7°C to a maximum of 7°C.
In the next few days, the general trend indicates misty conditions with temperatures peaking at 11°C.
The minimum temperature will be around 6°C, moving towards a maximum of 11°C as the days progress.
This article was automatically generated