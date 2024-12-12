This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is cool and overcast, with a morning temperature of 7°C.
By the afternoon, conditions remain overcast, and the maximum temperature will be 7°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect light drizzle and cool temperatures, maintaining at 7°C.
In the afternoon, the weather will shift to mist with the temperature holding steady at 7°C.
Over the next few days, the general weather trend in Abergavenny will feature cloudy skies with sunny spells.
Minimum temperatures will hover around 5°C, while maximum temperatures will reach up to 10°C.
This article was automatically generated