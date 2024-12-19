Thousands of women from across Wales could be impacted by the UK Labour Governments decision to not compensate women impacted by changes to the state pension age.According to data from the House of Commons Library, using population estimates, it is estimated that 28,600 women in Gwent could be impacted by the decision.
Earlier this week the UK Labour Government announced that it will not compensate WASPI women, despite previously backing their campaign when they were in opposition.Several high-profile Labour politicians, including the current Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens and First Minister Eluned Morgan, have previously backed the campaign to compensate women impacted by changes to the state pension age.
Expressing her disappointment at the news that WASPI women will not be compensated, the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said that it “was shameful to see the Labour party backtrack yet again on another one of their promises”
“Thousands of women here in Gwent will be directly impacted by this decision, which was made with no compassion or consideration for their needs.My heartfelt condolences go out to these brave women, and I vow that unlike Labour we will continue to fight for the justice that they deserve.The people of Wales will no longer accept Labour’s broken promises of change, they deserve a party that will stick by their principles and stand up for their interests.”
David Chadwick MP added “The new government has turned its back on millions of pension-age women who were wronged through no fault of their own, ignoring the independent Ombudsman’s recommendations, and that is frankly disgraceful. The Conservative party left our economy in a shambles, but asking pensioners to pay the price of their mismanagement is simply wrong. This heartless decision cannot be allowed to stand and we will be pressing ministers to give those affected the fair treatment they deserve."