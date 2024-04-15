Prof Lang will also argue that preparations need to be made for emergencies, to reduce panic buying and to ensure those on low incomes can continue to eat. Other countries are doing this. Canada and Germany are drafting comprehensive food plans that address resilience. France requires cities to have a plan to feed their populations from their rural hinterlands. Latvia and Sweden have total defence plans for emergencies, with information for all citizens. Sweden advises every household to have an emergency stock of food and water. And Lithuania and Switzerland have national food reserves/stockpiles.