She told councillors: “We’ve seen in some schools where young people are selling vapes when they’ve been confiscated by teachers they have broken down doors to try and get those vapes back or they’ve been hiding them in ceilings or toilets so it is also causing criminal damage. We don’t know if that’s fear of ‘if I don’t sell these vapes what are these older gangs going to do to me?’ or they could have a nicotine addiction.”