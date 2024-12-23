The Open Spaces Society, Britain’s oldest national conservation body, strongly supports the new national park in north-east Wales.
The society believes that the national park designation will benefit the splendid, varied landscape of this region, its wildlife and culture, and will help to promote responsible public access and enjoyment. However, it has also called for the Welsh government to make sufficient funds available to resource the park so that the existing protected landscapes are not penalised.
Says Kate Ashbrook, the society’s general secretary: “We are delighted that Natural Resources Wales has consulted on the proposed new national park in north-east Wales, and we give it a strong green light.
“There are some significant areas of common land here, for instance in the Clywdian Hills, the Berwyns, and the Ceiriog and Tanat valleys, which are important for their history and culture, wildness and tranquillity and for public access. We should also like Halkyn Mountain to be included in the park as a valued area for recreation.
“However, the new national park must be properly resourced and must not reduce the funding available for other protected landscapes in Wales.
“The new national park authority will be well placed to improve the recreational opportunities here. The highway authorities can, if they wish, delegate some of their powers to the park which will liaise with landowners and the public, and provide a ranger service to smooth relations and understanding and manage any recreation pressures. The park authority can also establish a local access forum to bring all the interests together. All this is hugely beneficial to the area, those who live there and those who visit.
“It is highly appropriate that this should be proposed in the 75th anniversary year of the 1949 National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act—what a great way to celebrate.
“We look forward to the next steps in designating this area as Wales’s fourth national park,”Kate concludes.