One more death recorded in Monmouthshire

One more death recorded in MonmouthshireThere was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.
Wednesday 3rd August 2022 4:43 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 271 people had died in the area by July 22 (Friday) – up from 270 the week before.
They were among 10,466 deaths recorded across Wales.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.