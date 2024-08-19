The Age Cymru Partnership is urging older people across Wales to have a conversation with the charity about claiming benefits and entitlements as it launches its campaign More Money in your Pocket, to support older people in Wales who are missing out on thousands of pounds worth of benefits.
This is money that could support the day-to-day lives of many eligible older people across Wales. Age Cymru’s 2024 survey ‘What matters to you?’ found that nearly half (48%) of the 1300 plus respondents said the cost-of-living crisis was a challenge in the past 12 months.
The Partnership’s Advice teams are therefore encouraging older people to explore all their options, even if they couldn’t claim previously. It says it’s worth revisiting claims because your personal circumstances may have changed which could now make you eligible for certain benefits.
Of course, it’s more important than ever that people claim all their benefits and entitlements following the Westminster Government’s announcement that it is to restrict Winter Fuel Payments to those claiming Pension Credit and some other similar benefits. Pension Credit is often referred to as a gateway benefit as it can open up support for older people in so many other ways.
Age Cymru’s Information and Advice Manager Nel Price says “Claiming all the available benefits and entitlements can make such a huge difference to older people’s lives and enable them to manage their finances so they can pay their bills and hopefully have some spare cash left over to socialise with family and friends, or perhaps even invest a little into a nest egg for later years.
“So please, if you, or an older person you know, is struggling financially please get in touch with the Partnership so we can have a conversation about all the options that might be available.”
For more information call Age Cymru on 0300 303 44 98 Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm, email [email protected], or visit www.agecymru.org.uk/more-money-in-your-pocket