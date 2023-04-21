At the beginning of the month, warrants were issued in Blaenau Gwent, leading officers to dismantle two cannabis factories and arrest five men.
The warrant was carried out at an abandoned commercial property in Market Street, Ebbw Vale on Monday April, 3.
According to Gwent Police, following a thorough search of the property, officers had found more than 250 cannabis plants, which were seized.
Two men aged 25 and 34, from Ebbw Vale were also arrested under suspicion of cultivating a class-B drug (cannabis). They were later charged with the offence and remanded into custody.
A second warrant was executed on Thursday 6 April at an industrial unit in Dukestown, Tredegar, which saw a large-scale cannabis cultivation discovered by officers and more than 900 cannabis plants seized.
The results of the search led to the arrest a 33-year-old-man from Bolton, a 47-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Tredegar. All of whom were later charged with cultivating a class-B drug (cannabis) and remanded into custody.
Inspector Stevie Warden said: "Our officers have carried out a search of two properties and disrupted operations growing cannabis in Blaenau Gwent. These were significant finds and, following inspection, both cultivations were seized and destroyed.
“Every cannabis factory we dismantle helps prevent a vicious cycle of crime. By disrupting the source of the operations, the plants are stopped from being sold into our communities and the profits are prevented from going on to fund other crime.
“We're committed to protecting our communities from drugs and the associated crime around supply, all of which can have a devastating impact on people's lives, communities and local businesses.
“We continue to ask anyone with any information or concerns about drug dealing or supply in their area to get in touch.”