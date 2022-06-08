Off Centre Theatre returns with comedy ‘Equally Divided’

Monmouth’s Off Centre Theatre Group have been busy rehearsing for their next production EQUALLY DIVIDED by Ronald Harwood

The production tells the tale of Edith who for the last 15 years, - unmarried and embattled - has sacrificed her life to care for her elderly mother.

Meanwhile, Edith’s sister, Renata - glamorous and married several times - has done exactly what she pleases without lifting so much as a painted fingernail to help.

After the death of their mother, the family solicitor informs them that the estate is to be divided equally between them.

But where is the note amending the will the mother was writing?

Is the house full of antiques or just junk? Is the antiques dealer all he appears to be?

Family skeletons are unearthed as well as a few home truths.

This all too human comedy, written by award-winning playwright Ronald Harwood (The Dresser, Quartet), opens following the funeral of their mother and it is at the reading of the Will, and of the contents within it, that sibling rivalries, resentments and conflict recur.

This play is being directed by Kate Russell, her first for Off Centre Theatre, who has assembled an excellent cast in Mark France, Martha Newman, Martin Newman and Karen Hawley.